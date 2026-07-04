Magic Weekend: Saturday's Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Saturday's Super League Magic Weekend matches

Huddersfield Giants vs York Knights

Sky Sports Action, 12.30pm

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 5.30pm

Catalans Dragons vs Toulouse Olympique

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 8pm

Best bets

Huddersfield Giants to win by one to 12 points

1pt 2-1 bet365

Hull FC +16

2pts 10-11 general

Leigh Leopards -8

2pts Evs bet365

Catalans Dragons -10

2pts 10-11 bet365

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Saturday's Betfred Super League Magic Weekend predictions

Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium is this year's host of Super League's Magic Weekend and the fixture schedule for this weekend's action has returned to local derbies.

There are seven fixtures awaiting a record crowd for the two-day extravaganza, and the Hull derby is the standout match on day one.

Here's our look at how things could pan out on the banks of the Mersey.

Huddersfield Giants vs York Knights

The opening fixture of the weekend may not be the most eye-catching but it does have a huge bearing on what is happening at the bottom of the table.

Huddersfield are rock-bottom following two wins from 16 matches, while York are just above them after four wins.

The Giants have lost nine in a row, while York snapped their six-match losing run with a surprise victory at Castleford last week.

Huddersfield have been showing signs of life despite their miserable run and they have too many good players to stay in this slump for much longer.

They beat the Knights 34-14 earlier this season and they can claim another vital two points on Saturday.

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC

Hull Kingston Rovers have a fantastic record against rivals Hull FC but the Super League champions are having a wobble by their high standards and may not have things all their own way.

The Robins have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Hull FC and limited them to single-figure scores in the last two clashes.

Hull KR were hammered 34-8 by Leeds last week and they have slipped to sixth in the Super League standings.

For the first time in a long time, Rovers are facing something of an injury crisis and their pack has been weakened by injuries to Dean Hadley and Tom Amone, while Tevita Pangai is suspended.

Hull FC are enduring another miserable campaign but despite winning just two of their last ten matches, performances have been better than those results suggest.

Last week's 20-16 defeat to Wigan should really have been a win so backing the Black & Whites with a 16-point start looks a good bet.

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

Warrington are second in the standings but results have flattered their performances and they could be picked off by Leigh Leopards.

The Wolves are also carrying a number of injuries and they were fortunate to scrape past Catalans in an 18-16 win last week.

Prior to that they were hammered 34-6 by Leeds and they may struggle to beat Leigh for a third time this term.

The Leopards have won seven of their last nine matches and they put 40 points past Toulouse last Saturday despite sweltering temperatures of around 36C in the south of France.

Leigh are fancied to cover an eight-point handicap.

Catalans Dragons vs Toulouse Olympique

The final fixture of day one features the French derby taking place in Castres and a comfortable win for Catalans Dragons is expected.

Catalans have won all three meetings with Toulouse, who have won just two of their last 14 matches.

Last week's home hammering by Leigh was the third game in a row in which they had conceded 36 or more points and the Dragons were unlucky not to beat Warrington last time out.

The three meetings between these two have been settled by winning margins of seven, ten and eight points, but this clash could be more conclusive.

Catalans look the best bet to cover a ten-point handicap.

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