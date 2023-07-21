Leigh v St Helens Challenge Cup semi-final predictions and rugby league betting tips: Leigh to push Super League champions all the way

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v St Helens

BBC One, 2pm Saturday

Best bet

St Helens to win by one to five points

1pt 9-2 bet365

Leigh Leopards v St Helens predictions

At the start of the season, St Helens would have dreamed of a final-four clash with newly-promoted Leigh Leopards for a place in the Challenge Cup final, but they will have to be at their very best in Saturday's clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Adrian Lam's side continue to defy expectations and they are second in the Super League table after winning 13 of their 19 matches. Critics are waiting for them to fall away but the Leopards are growing in confidence every week and there is no sign of them slowing down.

Leigh have won 12 of their previous 13 games, with their only defeat coming away from home against league-leaders Catalans Dragons. They beat St Helens earlier in the season in March, running out 20-12 winners on home soil.

While Leigh are in fine form, nothing is expected of them as they prepare for this semi-final clash. St Helens, who have won four Grand Finals in a row and are the reigning World Club champions, are expected to win, and anything less will be a failure.

St Helens have reached the Challenge Cup final in two of the last four seasons, and that experience may get them over the line.

Coach Paul Wellens will be without key duo Mark Percival and James Roby through injury, but he has recalled Tommy Makinson, Joe Batchelor and Tee Ritson to his 21-man squad.

Leigh have proved a match for nearly every one of their rivals so far, but while they can take Saturday's clash to the death, they may fall short on match experience.

St Helens' players know what it takes to come through big games on the big stage, and that is something that Leigh's squad need to learn. Wellens' men will want to prove they are still the top dogs and improve their chances of a rare treble, but they will need to fight tooth and nail to the death against Super League's underdogs.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport