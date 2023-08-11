Leigh v Hull KR Challenge Cup final predictions and rugby league betting tips: Leopards to pounce at Wembley

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers

BBC One, 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Leigh -4

2pts Evs bet365

Mikey Lewis anytime tryscorer

1pt 7-2 bet365

Zak Hardaker Lance Todd Trophy winner

1pt 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers predictions

Fans of Leigh Leopards and Hull Kingston Rovers will make their way down the M1 on Saturday morning for what could be a special Challenge Cup final.

Saturday's showpiece presents two of the smaller clubs in Super League with their chance to make history. Leigh are seeking to lift the Challenge Cup for the first time in 52 years while the Robins have not won the famous old trophy since 1980.

Leigh have continually silenced their critics this season and remarkably they are in with a credible shout of landing the treble of the Challenge Cup, League Leader's Shield and Super League title in their first season back in the big time.

The Leopards are third in the table, level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors, and Adrian Lam's troops are six points better off than final opponents KR, who are firmly in the mix to finish in the top six themselves.

The Robins have lost five of their last ten matches in all competitions ahead of Saturday's Wembley showpiece, but one of those defeats came at Wigan last weekend when coach Willie Peters rested almost his entire team in preparation for their cup tilt.

Leigh, meanwhile, are in scintillating form. The Leopards have won 14 of their previous 16 league and cup outings and they have already beaten the Robins twice this year in Super League - 30-25 in Rovers' backyard in March and a 34-4 home thumping at the end of June.

Nerves are sure to play a part but Leigh are riding the quest of a wave right now and can continue their fairy-tale season in style with Challenge Cup glory.

The Leopards will have to keep tabs on Rovers' creative half-back Mikey Lewis if they are to win at the national stadium. Lewis has a fine record against Leigh, scoring a try in each of the pair's last three meetings. If anyone can find a way past Leigh's stern defence it could be Lewis, who is a nice price to dot down in the final.

Whoever wins will need to lean on their experienced players, and Leigh may look to Zak Hardaker in that regard.

Hardaker, who has won three Super League titles and two Challenge Cups, is a man for the big occasion and he could create some magic to help his team over the line.

At 14-1, the former Leeds, Castleford and Wigan man offers excellent value in the man-of-the-match market, and unlike most of the other players on show at Wembley, Hardaker knows what it takes get over the line in a Challenge Cup final.

