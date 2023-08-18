Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons predictions and Super League tips: Dragons to play role of party-poopers

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Catalans Dragons -6

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons predictions

There will be a party atmosphere at Leigh on Saturday as the Challenge Cup winners return home a week after lifting the trophy at Wembley.

However, Catalans Dragons also have a big prize in mind and can play the role of party-poopers as they look to finish in top spot at the end of the regular season.

The French raiders are four points clear in the standings with six rounds remaining and have won their last five meetings with Leigh.

Their aim is to finally win their first Super League title and they have seen off most of their rivals in recent weeks.

Catalans have won 16 of their 21 league matches this season and they have won their last five meetings with Leigh, including a 38-30 victory at home in June.

The Leopards have been the form side in the competition alongside the Dragons, but there is certain to be a drop-off following their cup celebrations and it could catch up with them on Saturday.

Cats have won their last two league matches by 20 and 42 points so a six-point handicap should be well within reach.

