Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League tips

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons predictions and Super League tips: Dragons to play role of party-poopers

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday

Leigh Leopards lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley
Leigh Leopards lifted the Challenge Cup at WembleyCredit: Tony Marshall

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Catalans Dragons -6
3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons predictions

There will be a party atmosphere at Leigh on Saturday as the Challenge Cup winners return home a week after lifting the trophy at Wembley. 

However, Catalans Dragons also have a big prize in mind and can play the role of party-poopers as they look to finish in top spot at the end of the regular season. 

The French raiders are four points clear in the standings with six rounds remaining and have won their last five meetings with Leigh.

Their aim is to finally win their first Super League title and they have seen off most of their rivals in recent weeks.

Catalans have won 16 of their 21 league matches this season and they have won their last five meetings with Leigh, including a 38-30 victory at home in June.

The Leopards have been the form side in the competition alongside the Dragons, but there is certain to be a drop-off following their cup celebrations and it could catch up with them on Saturday. 

Cats have won their last two league matches by 20 and 42 points so a six-point handicap should be well within reach.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 13:06, 18 August 2023
icon
more inRugby League tips
more inRugby League tips