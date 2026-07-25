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Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls in the Betfred Super League at Headingley on Sunday
Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, July 26
Kick-off 3pm
Venue Headingley, Leeds
Competition Super League
TV Sky Sports+
Best bets
Leeds Rhinos -34
2pts 10-11 bet365
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Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls predictions
Leeds Rhinos let their grip on the Super League top spot slip a little last week, but they should not make the same mistake when they host rivals Bradford Bulls at Headingley on Sunday.
The Rhinos were 16-0 up inside 14 minutes against Castleford Tigers last week but let their guard down and lost 36-34 to show they are human under Brad Arthur.
Leeds had won seven games in a row before that defeat, but the fixture list looks to have worked in their favour this week and a return to winning ways should be imminent.
Arthur's team beat Bradford 50-16 at Magic Weekend earlier this month and they have won all nine of their home games in Super League this season.
Leeds have posted 34 or more points in six of those victories and next face a Bradford team who are doing it tough at the moment.
Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty is without 15 first-team players and their away record of nine defeats in 11 in all competitions suggests they should be up against it from the outset against the best team in the division.
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Published on inRugby League
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