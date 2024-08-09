Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors -6

2pts 1-1 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Wigan Warriors should continue their charge towards another League Leaders' Shield when they travel to Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Super League on Saturday.

The Cherry and Whites won their game in hand over Leigh Leopards in midweek to move to the top of the pile, and while they may be level on points with Hull KR by the time they face Leeds - as the Robins play Castleford on Friday night - they should maintain their two-point advantage at the top.

Leeds are without Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith and Ash Handley, who are usually all among the first names on the teamsheet.

Matty Peet's side hammered Leeds 50-0 in their last meeting in September and the Rhinos are yet to find any consistency under interim boss Brad Arthur.

Leeds have lost three of their last four outings against Warrington, Hull KR and Salford, and Wigan are arguably better than that trio.

While some of Peet's squad could be feeling the pace in the final few minutes, fullback Jai Field should be raring to go after being rested against Leigh.

Leeds' pack should be outmuscled without two of their starters, so expect Field to increasingly pick his way through the home defence as the game opens up.

