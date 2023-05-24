Hull KR v Wigan Warriors predictions and Super League tips: High-flying Robins can get back on song

Where to watch Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Hull KR to beat Wigan Warriors

2pts 6-5 Hills

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors predictions

Hull KR have already done a number on Wigan Warriors in Super League this season and they are fancied to repeat the trick on Thursday.

That 27-18 victory at Craven Park in round one came as quite a shock but a home win this week would be less of a surprise.

The Robins are enjoying a fantastic campaign and have gone from strength to strength since that opening-round victory.

Willie Peters' side have won eight of their 12 league matches this season and are third in the table at the halfway stage.

Wigan, Leeds, Hull FC, St Helens and Huddersfield are just some of the sides sent packing by Rovers who were unlucky not to topple leaders Warrington in their last league outing.

They were victims of some dubious decisions by the referee that day but they bounced back in style to hammer Batley 50-0 in the Challenge Cup last week.

Wigan had to work much harder for their place in the cup quarter-finals and their ding-dong battle with Leeds was an energy-sapping encounter.

The Warriors had to battle back from 14-0 down to come out on top 18-14 at Headingley and they won't relish another trip to east Hull.

Their last visit to the city yielded a 14-10 loss at Hull FC earlier this month, and Wigan could be returning home with their tails between their legs once more.

KR have won four of their last five home matches with Wigan, who have won just three of their six away league matches this season, and the Robins look good value to extend both sequences on Thursday.

