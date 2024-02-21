Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos Betfred Super League matches

Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR -6

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Mikey Lewis to score a try

1pt 9-4 Betfred

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos Betfred Super League predictions

Fresh from winning their opening games of the Betfred Super League campaign, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will hope to continue that trend on Thursday when they meet at the Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium.

The 2024 campaign got off to a fine start with a Hull derby, but it was not much of a contest as the Robins ran out 22-0 winners against rivals Hull FC.

Willie Peters' side scored five tries but struggled with their goalkicking, not that it mattered after a dismal effort from the Black & Whites. Leeds were also able to score 22 points of their own in a 22-16 win over the Salford Red Devils, but there was nothing straightforward about their win at Headingley.

Rohan Smith's side were pushed all the way at home, and they could struggle to make it two in two under the former Bradford Bulls coach.

Leeds could be without as many as seven players for the trip along the M62, including England international Mikolaj Oledzki. Fellow forwards Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd are also missing and Leeds may struggle to win the forwards' battle against the Robins with their numbers depleted in that department.

Those injuries should play into the hands of the hosts, who in their opening win over neighbours Hull FC, utilised the left side of their attack more. Half-back Mikey Lewis scored a sublime solo effort from that side of the pitch, and he should be able to punish any of Leeds' tired forwards once they start to make mistakes in the second half.

