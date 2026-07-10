Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leigh Leopards Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports+, 3pm

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity

Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets

Chris Hankinson to score a try at any time in Catalans vs Leeds

2pts 9-4 bet365

Wakefield Trinity +12

2pts Evs bet365

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Leeds Rhinos have failed to score on their last three visits to Catalans Dragons but the Super League leaders should end that barren run on Saturday.

It's a remarkable statistic for a side who have found points easy to come by this season but they can ill-afford a repeat with Wigan Warriors breathing down their necks.

The Warriors faced Warrington on Friday night with the opportunity to cut Leeds's lead at the top to just two points, but even if their four-point lead remains intact, the chance to go six points clear will be one they don't want to waste.

With just nine regular-season fixtures remaining after this round, the race for playoff places is reaching fever pitch, and although Leeds look safe for a top-six finish, they would love to clinch the League Leaders' Shield for the first time since 2015.

Leeds head to Perpignan in great shape following five wins from their last six outings, and they have posted 34 or more points in five of those fixtures.

Last week's 50-16 victory over Bradford at Magic Weekend set them up nicely for this contest and with little value to be found in backing a Leeds win, a look at the tryscorer markets may offer a touch more value.

The Rhinos have tryscorers all across the park but Chris Hankinson is one of those who doesn't normally catch the spotlight and he is worth backing to score in the south of France.

Hankinson has scored seven Super League tries this season but six of those have come in his last six outings.

It's 9-4 that he keeps his hot streak going and that looks well worth taking.

Another crucial contest in the top-six race will take place on Saturday when champions Hull KR host in-form Wakefield Trinity at Craven Park.

Both sides enjoyed big wins at Magic Weekend and this contest could swing either way.

Trinity have won their last two meetings with the Robins, including a pulsating 26-24 success at Belle Vue last month.

Wakefield have scored 29 or more points in each of their last three matches and although Rovers are a formidable force at home, the handicap looks too big for this clash.

Wakey have won six of their last seven matches, including that win over Hull KR, and they put 48 points past Castleford last week.

Trinity with a 12-point start looks the best bet as Hull KR are missing several key men through injury and suspension.

Saturday's other match should see a comfortable home win for Leigh over Castleford at the Leigh Sports Village.

Now read:

Norway vs England: Vikings set to be vanquished

Norway vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds



Argentina vs Switzerland: Solid Swiss can stand firm

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.