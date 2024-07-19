Hull FC vs Wigan and Leeds vs Hull KR predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena, 2pm Saturday

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Sky Sports Action, 3pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR to win by one to 12 points v Leeds

1pt 9-4 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Australian Brad Arthur is the latest head coach charged with reviving the fortunes of Leeds Rhinos, who were last crowned Super League champions in 2017.

Arthur, who has signed a contract until the end of the season, guided Parramatta Eels to four NRL semi-finals and the 2022 Grand Final and begins life at Headingley with a home date against high-flying Hull KR.

A late dash for the playoffs is not out of the question for the seventh-placed Rhinos, who began round 18 just four points off fourth-placed St Helens. But Arthur will have to instigate a dramatic improvement if Leeds are to gatecrash the top six.

Arthur, 50, certainly has enough talent at his disposal and has been able to name a virtually first-choice squad to face the Robins, something his predecessor Rohan Smith couldn't do for large parts of his final few weeks in charge.

However, Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters also has an almost full-strength selection at his disposal and Rovers have undoubtedly been a much more cohesive and impressive team than the Rhinos for the best part of two seasons.

The Robins held on to claim a third Hull derby success of the season last week, their fifth win in six outings with the exception being a 15-14 golden-point loss at home to Catalans.

They perhaps haven't been at their free-flowing best of late but Rovers certainly know how to win, something they have done three times on the trot against Leeds.

That trio of victories have been by eight, one and ten points while the two games before resulted in Leeds victories by 12 and eight points. With that in mind, an away win by no more than two converted scores looks worth a small interest.

Champions Wigan look head and shoulders the best side in Super League this season and they are long odds-on to maintain their grip on top spot with a 15th league win of the campaign at Hull FC, who have won only twice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.