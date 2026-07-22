Hull FC vs Hull KR: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Hull FC vs Hull KR kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, July 23

Kick-off 8pm

Venue MKM Stadium, Hull

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports+

Best bets

Hull KR -6

3pts 10-11 general

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Hull FC vs Hull KR predictions

Just three weeks on from Magic Weekend, Super League embarks on another round of derby matches and Hull FC and Hull KR kick things off at the MKM Stadium on Thursday.

Hull KR landed a 26-12 success at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on July 4, their tenth victory in the past 12 meetings with their city rivals.

It has been a dominant period for the reigning Super League champions but there have been signs in recent weeks that all is not well at Craven Park.

Hull KR have lost both matches since that win on Merseyside and their once watertight defence has become leaky.

Warrington beat Rovers 34-12 last Saturday and Wakefield clipped the Robins' wings in a 20-6 success the week prior to that.

Willie Peters' side have slipped out of the playoff places following those two losses, and have already relinquished their Challenge Cup this season, so there is an air of concern in East Hull.

Hull KR won the lot in 2025 and followed up their three-trophy haul by landing the World Club Challenge at the start of this season, but they are a long way off the side who lost just five times in 2025.

The good news is they face a Hull FC side this week in even worse state and Hull KR should get back on track with a cagey victory on Thursday.

Hull FC have lost nine of their last ten matches and only hapless Huddersfield are keeping them off bottom spot.

However, they have been more competitive than those results suggest and last week's 32-22 loss to Leigh showed they still possess some fight.

The Airlie Birds were 28-0 down at half-time and could easily have thrown in the towel. But in a spirited response after the break they ran in 22 unanswered points before running out of steam late on.

That kind of fight will be needed from the start against Hull KR but the home side just can't be trusted from a betting perspective, so backing the Robins to cover a six-point handicap still looks a decent bet.

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