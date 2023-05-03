Hull FC v Wigan Warriors predictions and Super League tips: Warriors can come out on top in latest battle

Where to watch Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Wigan Warriors -8

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors predictions

Six wins on the bounce have lifted Wigan Warriors to the top of Super League and they can strengthen their claims with a victory at Hull FC on Thursday.

This illustrious pair have had some famous ding-dongs down the years - the 1985 Challenge Cup final is still rated as the greatest ever - but given odds of 3-10 about a Wigan win, this isn't expected to be one of the more memorable encounters.

These two have gone in opposite directions in 2023 and it is hard to see anything other than an away win.

Hull have won just three games this season but they arrested their slump with a 20-14 win over Huddersfield last time out. Things were more comfortable than the scoreline suggests and Hull won't make things easy for the league-leaders in East Yorkshire.

This fixture is often tight and five of the last six meetings have been settled by winning margins of ten points or fewer, while Wigan have won on just one of their last three trips to Hull.

This fixture does, though, pit the best defence in the league against the worst. Wigan have conceded 97 points in their ten matches while FC have shipped a whopping 312, and although their main focus has been on tightening up in recent weeks, putting points on the board has also been a struggle.

It is difficult to see them breaking down the Warriors, who should have little trouble taking care of an eight-point handicap

