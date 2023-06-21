Hull FC v St Helens predictions and Super League tips

Where to watch Hull FC v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

St Helens -10

2pts Evs general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Hull FC v St Helens predictions

St Helens make a swift return to the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night, five days after beating Hull 32-18 there in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Paul Wellens' Saints were uncharacteristically inconsistent in the early stages of the Super League, perhaps due to the physical and mental energy they invested in winning the World Club Challenge.

But the world club champions have looked much more like their normal selves in recent weeks, winning their last six games in all competitions, and they are well on course to add further silverware to their collection.

Their cup meeting against Hull on Saturday was 12-12 at half-time but the Saints were given a huge leg up after Airlie Birds centre Josh Griffin was sent off for persistent dissent.

Griffin faces a lengthy suspension after his dismissal and Hull coach Tony Smith will have been encouraged by how his side played against the champions when they were at full quota.

Bookmakers ask Saints to cover a ten-point handicap on their return to Humberside as they seek to extend a 16-game winning streak against Hull and that looks worth taking.

Saints would have surpassed that mark in all but two of their 16 straight victories over Hull, and if any side have the strength in depth to cover for injured England winger Tommy Makinson then it is the champions.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport