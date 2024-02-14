Hull FC v Hull KR predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab your free bets here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Hull FC v Hull KR

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR to win by 1-12 points

1pt 7-4 bet365



You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £40 in free bets with Betfred

Hull FC v Hull KR Betfred Super League predictions

The Betfred Super League is back with a bang this week and there are not many better ways to kick off a new campaign than with a Hull derby.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the MKM Stadium but the away fans following Hull KR look likely to head home the happiest.

Rovers lost their last meeting with Hull FC when going down 16-6 on home soil last July but recent visits to the west side of the city have been more successful.

The Robins romped to a 40-0 drubbing of their bitter rivals last Easter and they won 36-4 on their visit prior to that.

Things could be much closer this time as there will be plenty of rust in the legs and wet weather forecast to make things even trickier.

KR are warm 4-9 favourites to open up the campaign with a victory but with plenty of new faces in both camps and match fitness lacking, a more cautious approach may be best.

Hull FC lost their final pre-season friendly 40-0 to champions Wigan, while Hull KR were beaten 26-18 by Leeds, and although that’s not the best barometer of form, it does place an element of doubt around the mindset of the home team on Thursday.

With that in mind, backing a narrow away win looks the best bet for this mouthwatering contest, and KR to win by no more than 12 points at 7-4 looks the best course of action.

FC lost seven of their final eight matches in a disappointing 2023 campaign and with a whole host of new faces to bed in, a losing start looks likely for the Black & Whites

Grab £40 in Betfred bonuses when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME40

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK 18+ only

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code 'WELCOME40'

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within ten hours of bet settlement

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.