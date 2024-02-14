Hull FC v Hull KR predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Hull FC v Hull KR in the Betfred Super League on Thursday. Plus get £40 in bonuses with Betfred
Where to watch Hull FC v Hull KR
Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Thursday
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Hull KR to win by 1-12 points
1pt 7-4 bet365
Hull FC v Hull KR Betfred Super League predictions
The Betfred Super League is back with a bang this week and there are not many better ways to kick off a new campaign than with a Hull derby.
A sell-out crowd is expected at the MKM Stadium but the away fans following Hull KR look likely to head home the happiest.
Rovers lost their last meeting with Hull FC when going down 16-6 on home soil last July but recent visits to the west side of the city have been more successful.
The Robins romped to a 40-0 drubbing of their bitter rivals last Easter and they won 36-4 on their visit prior to that.
Things could be much closer this time as there will be plenty of rust in the legs and wet weather forecast to make things even trickier.
KR are warm 4-9 favourites to open up the campaign with a victory but with plenty of new faces in both camps and match fitness lacking, a more cautious approach may be best.
Hull FC lost their final pre-season friendly 40-0 to champions Wigan, while Hull KR were beaten 26-18 by Leeds, and although that’s not the best barometer of form, it does place an element of doubt around the mindset of the home team on Thursday.
With that in mind, backing a narrow away win looks the best bet for this mouthwatering contest, and KR to win by no more than 12 points at 7-4 looks the best course of action.
FC lost seven of their final eight matches in a disappointing 2023 campaign and with a whole host of new faces to bed in, a losing start looks likely for the Black & Whites
Published on 14 February 2024inRugby League tips
Last updated 16:17, 14 February 2024
