Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers predictions and rugby league tips: Wounded Tigers aiming to bite back

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Warrington Wolves -6

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leeds Rhinos -16

2pts 10-11 general

Match preview

Castleford Tigers have been tamed in the opening three rounds of the Betfred Super League and head coach Lee Radford paid the price by leaving his role earlier this week.

Last week's 36-0 hammering at home to Wigan proved to be the final straw for Radford who had seen his side lose eight of their last ten matches.

It's three defeats from three in 2023 and it is hard to see Cas arresting their slump at Huddersfield on Friday.

Bookmakers can't see it either, making the managerless visitors 9-2 shots for victory, while the Giants are 1-6 to secure their second victory of the campaign.

Huddersfield have played a game less in the new campaign and they certainly looked rusty in last week's 8-0 win over bottom club Wakefield.

That followed an opening-round defeat to leaders Warrington and, although the Giants have won four of their last five against Cas, this match looks best alone from a betting perspective, but the Wolves can continue their resurgence at Hull KR.

Daryl Powell's men look determined to put their miserable 2022 campaign behind them and they are three from three in the new season.

The Wolves have posted scores of 36, 26 and 42 in the opening rounds and they can cover a skinny handicap in east Hull.

Leeds got their season up and running with a fantastic win at St Helens last week and they should continue that form with a comfortable win over Wakefield.

The Rhinos have won six of their last eight meetings with Wakey, who are rock bottom after three defeats.

Trinity have been beaten to nil in the last two, conceding 68 points in the process, and it could be a long night for the Belle Vue boys at Headingley.

Saints get the chance to bounce back on their trip to Leigh, and although it may not be as straightforward as match odds of 3-10 suggest, the champions should do the business at the Leigh Sports Village but the prices look best left alone.

