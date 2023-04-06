Friday's Super League predictions for Wigan Warriors v St Helens & Hull FC v Hull KR: Away-day joy for derby rivals

Where to watch Hull FC v Hull KR

Wigan Warriors v St Helens & Hull FC v Hull KR predictions

The derbies keep on coming in the Super League this Easter, but it looks set to be a bad Friday for the home sides in Wigan and Hull.

The Warriors entertain bitter rivals St Helens, while FC entertain KR in a mouthwatering clash at the MKM Stadium.

Wigan and Saints are neck and neck in the Super League standings and the DW Stadium scrap could be equally as tight.

However, the injuries are starting to pile up for Matt Peet's Warriors which could hand the initiative to reigning champions St Helens.

Liam Marshall, Jai Field and Cade Cust will be injury absentees for Wigan, who are also sweating on an appeal over Willie Isa's one-match ban handed out following the win over Leigh last week.

Saints must do without bulldozing prop Alex Walmsley, but they have won five of their last seven meetings with the old enemy and can extend that sequence in the lunchtime duel.

St Helens have conceded just 12 points across their last two matches and that defensive strength can help them to a victory over their rivals, but such solidity is something Hull FC can only dream of.

The Black & Whites have the worst defensive record in Super League after seven rounds, conceding 224 points at an average of 32 points per game.

That's not the kind of record you need heading into such a huge game and recent performances have been abysmal.

Hull KR will scent blood and they can head home with the two points, just as they did last September when they romped to a 36-4 victory at the home of their city rivals.

FC have lost their last five matches and were hammered 34-6 by Warrington last week.

The Robins, meanwhile, battled to a 20-12 win over Leeds last time out and look in much better shape then the Airlie Birds. They look a much safer option at even money.

