Friday's Super League predictions including Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils: Warriors can pile pressure on leaders

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Action, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Wigan Warriors -10

2pts 10-11 general

Abbas Miski first tryscorer

1pt 15-2 Hills

Hull KR +6 v Catalans Dragons 8pm Friday

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils predictions

Wigan Warriors sent shockwaves around Super League last week with an emphatic 34-0 victory at top-of-the-table Catalans Dragons.

It was only the Dragons' second defeat in 13 matches and suddenly the runaway leaders are looking over their shoulders with four rounds of the regular season remaining.

Cats looked to be cruising towards the League Leaders' Shield for finishing top of the pile, but the chasing pack are hot on their heels and Wigan can ramp up the pressure on Friday.

They face a very winnable tussle with Salford Red Devils, while Catalans must negotiate a tricky trip to Hull KR.

Wigan will be buzzing following their demolition of the French raiders and they have won their last eight league meetings with Salford.

The Warriors have been running wild, racking up scores of 34, 44 and 64 in recent weeks.

Salford have recovered from a slump to win their last two outings by an aggregate 50-8 but they should be no match for a Wigan side with the bit between their teeth.

Winger Abbas Miski has been one of the Warriors in unstoppable form, and he is worth backing to open the scoring at the DW Stadium.

The Lebanese winger has bagged 30 tries in 29 outings for the Warriors, including ten in his last four matches, a run that also featured three hat-tricks.

Catalans will be desperate to get back on track after that shuddering defeat last week, but east Hull is not an easy place to visit.

Leigh Leopards found that to their cost as they were hammered by Hull KR 52-10 in a rematch of the Challenge Cup final which Leigh had edged by a golden-point drop goal.

Rovers were hell-bent on revenge and they love tackling the big boys, too.

They don't come much bigger than Catalans, who look way too short at 4-7, despite winning their last nine meetings with KR.

The Robins are looking to claim a playoff spot and they are a formidable proposition on home soil, where they have also beaten Huddersfield, St Helens, Leeds and Wigan this season.

They look a decent bet with a six-point start but Friday's other match looks a trappy affair for betting purposes.

Leigh entertain Huddersfield Giants but it is difficult to have faith in either side.

The Leopards have lost both matches since their Challenge Cup triumph by an aggregate 82-24, while the Giants have struggled for consistency all season.

They have won just ten of their 23 matches in 2023 and it is hard to predict what might happen at the Leigh Sports Village.

