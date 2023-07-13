Friday's Super League predictions including Wigan v Warrington: Warriors can edge past playoff rivals

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Wigan Warriors -6

2pts 10-11 general

Wakefield Trinity +12

1pt 8-11 BoyleSports

Leeds Rhinos -16

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Friday's Super League predictions

Despite winning their first eight matches of the Super League season, Warrington find themselves on the brink of dropping out of the playoff spots as they prepare to travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan on Friday night.

The Wolves have slowly slid down the table after their imperious start, and they are now fifth after winning just one of their last six league outings.

It’s been a dramatic reversal in fortunes for the Wire and rivals Wigan are unlikely to be sympathetic to their plight.

The Cherry & Whites ended Warrington’s Challenge Cup ambitions at the quarter-final stage only last month, and the fourth-placed Warriors have their own place in the top six to fight for.

Wigan have won four in a row against Warrington while they have won five of their previous seven on home soil.

Warrington will be without top tryscorer Matty Ashton for the trip to the DW Stadium due to injury and Wigan should be able to take full advantage.

Wigan were beaten by bottom-of-the-table Wakefield in golden-point extra-time last weekend and Trinity could push rivals Huddersfield all the way as they seek a third win in a row, which could potentially haul them off the foot of the table.

The Giants beat leaders Catalans in the south of France last week, but they have been wildly inconsistent this term and had lost eight of their previous 10 matches prior to that surprise success.

Wakefield may not have what it takes to claim victory but they could cover the handicap.

Leeds seem to be getting their act together ahead of another late-season playoff push, and the Rhinos should have no issue overcoming Hull KR at Headingley.

Rohan Smith’s side have won three in a row, while Hull KR have struggled to post points of later

The Robins have scored just ten points in their last two defeats, and their attacking woes should help Leeds run away with proceedings.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport