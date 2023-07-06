Friday's Super League predictions including Warrington Wolves v St Helens: Saints to muzzle Wolves

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

2pts 9-5 bet365

Wakefield Trinity +10 v Wigan Warriors 7.45pm Friday

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Leigh Leopards -10 v Castleford Tigers 8pm Friday

2pts 10-11 general

Warrington Wolves v St Helens predictions

Warrington Wolves won their opening eight matches of the Super League campaign - but that unbeaten start to the 2023 season is fast becoming a distant memory.

The Wolves were beaten 13-6 by Wigan Warriors in round nine and they have struggled to gather themselves ever since.

Wire have won just three of their last nine matches and having topped the table for the opening two months, they are suddenly in danger of slipping out of the playoff spots.

It's a remarkable fall from grace, even by Warrington's standards, who regularly fall short in the league despite hefty investment in their playing squad.

And things are unlikely to improve against champions St Helens, who know exactly what it takes to succeed having won the Super League title for the past four years.

Saints haven't been at their best this season either, and are currently six points off the pace set by leaders Catalans Dragons in fifth place.

But they responded to a thumping defeat by Hull FC a fortnight ago by beating Castleford Tigers 22-0 last week and they tend to enjoy their trips to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Six of Saints' last eight visits have resulted in victory and Warrington's struggle to post points could see the Red Vee land the spoils once more.

Wakefield have given themselves a chance of survival with two wins in their last three outings and they are just four points adrift of second-bottom Castleford Tigers.

Wakey are a tough nut to crack on home soil and look worth supporting with a ten-point start against Wigan, while Cas are unlikely to improve their own position against in-form Leigh.

Leigh have won ten of their last 11 games in all competitions and should be too strong for the Tigers, who have won just four of 17 league matches and who were nilled by Saints last time out.

