Friday's Super League predictions including St Helens v Wigan Warriors: Wounded Warriors face derby pain

Where to watch St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens -8 v Wigan Warriors

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Leigh Leopards to win by one to 12 points v Hull FC

1pt 15-8 bet365

Salford Red Devils to win by one to 12 points v Castleford Tigers

1pt 15-8 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

St Helens v Wigan Warriors predictions

We're into the second half of the Super League season and champions St Helens are looking to go through the gears as they chase an unprecedented fifth league title in a row.

After a slow start to 2023, Saints hammered Huddersfield Giants 48-6 at Magic Weekend last Sunday in an ominous performance for their title rivals.

That made it three wins on the bounce for Paul Wellens' men and nothing will spur the champions on more than a derby dust-up with bitter rivals Wigan on Friday night.

Wigan were 14-6 victors when the pair met at the DW Stadium at Easter but the rivals appear to be heading in opposite directions at present.

The Warriors have lost their way somewhat and were battered 46-22 by Catalans Dragons in Newcastle last week. They have won just one of their last four matches and even that came in golden-point extra-time victory at Hull KR when defeat looked more likely.

Wigan have conceded 22 or more points in each of their last three league matches, and if Saints produce anything like the performance they did at St James' Park last weekend then it could be a long night for the Cherry & Whites.

Covering an eight-point handicap looks well within reach for a St Helens side who have won their last four on home soil convincingly.

Leigh are Super League's hottest side right now, having won their last seven matches in all competitions.

The Leopards are in the lofty position of fourth and performances since their return to the top flight have been outstanding.

However, on Friday they face a resurgent Hull FC side who have won four of their last five, including a stunning come-from-behind 30-18 win over Warrington last Sunday.

That knocked the Wolves off top spot and the free-scoring Wire were stifled by Hull's fantastic defence. The Black & Whites will need to reproduce that performance to get any change out of Leigh, who are 1-2 for victory.

Things could be closer than those odds suggest, however, so backing the Leopards to win by no more than two converted tries looks the way to go.

Salford may not have things all their own way at Castleford, either.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five, including an impressive 26-16 win over high-flying Hull KR last Saturday, and are a short price to beat Cas, who eased their relegation fears at Magic Weekend with a narrow 26-24 victory over Leeds.

Salford have won five of their last six meetings with the Tigers and they should be too strong at the Jungle, although they may not run away with it.

Only one of Salford's last ten league matches has been settled by more than ten points so a narrow away win looks the best bet.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport