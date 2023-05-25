Friday's Super League predictions including Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Saints set for more joy at Headingley

Where to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

1pt 15-8 bet365

Huddersfield Giants -14 v Castleford Tigers

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens predictions

Leeds Rhinos stunned St Helens in round three of Super League this season but it is difficult to see them making it a double when they meet at Headingley on Friday.

That thrilling 25-24 victory in March was the first time Leeds had beaten the champions in 13 attempts and the Red Vee can restore some order this week.

Paul Wellens's men continue to struggle to hit top gear, and they laboured to a 26-6 win over Championship side Halifax Panthers in the Challenge Cup last week.

Saints are in the unfamiliar position of seventh in the standings and their away form has been patchy.

However, their record at Headingley is good and they will fancy their chances of another victory on Friday.

St Helens have won on their last three visits by an aggregate of 110-20 and Leeds could be feeling the effects of their gruelling cup clash with Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos relinquished a 14-0 lead in that match to lose 18-14 and they looked out on their feet by the end. Picking themselves up for this clash may prove beyond them and Saints look the bet winning by no more than 12 points.

There are three more matches on Friday, with leaders Warrington heading to in-form Leigh in another intriguing contest.

The Leopards have exceeded expectations this season and could give the Wolves a run for their money, but it looks a tough match to call and bookies are giving little away on the handicap.

Catalans' clash looks a lot more straightforward when they take on winless Wakefield Trinity in Perpignan.

The Dragons' den is a tough place to go and little is expected of Trinity, who are unlikely to snap a 12-match winless streak at odds of 22-1.

That match also looks best left alone but there may be some juice in backing Huddersfield to pile on the misery for Castleford Tigers at the John Smith's Stadium.

Cas have won just two of their 12 league matches this season and were hammered by Hull FC in the Challenge Cup last Sunday.

The Giants tamed the Tigers 36-6 in round four, and although they have been well-below their best this season, Huddersfield are fancied to cover a 14-point handicap on home soil.

Castleford have scored just 131 points in 12 fixtures this season and they may struggle to lay a glove on the Giants.

Follow us on Twitter