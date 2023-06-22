Friday's Super League predictions including Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Rhinos to have edge over fallen Giants

Where to watch Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants predictions

Two of Super League's most ambitious sides go head to head on Friday night, looking to salvage their seasons before it becomes too late.

Leeds Rhinos went all the way to the Grand Final in 2022, while Huddersfield Giants finished third in the regular-season standings to suggest even better things were to come.

But things haven't gone to plan in 2023 with Leeds down in seventh, six points adrift of the playoff spots, and Huddersfield two points further back in tenth.

And on current form it's hard to be bullish about either side at Headingley, where Leeds are 8-11 favourites and the Giants 5-4 underdogs.

Leeds have lost their last three, with bottom-two sides Wakefield and Castleford proving too strong for Rohan Smith's men in the past fortnight.

That 24-14 humbling at the hands of Wakey was particularly galling as it was Trinity's first league win in 15 attempts this season.

Huddersfield haven't fared much better. They've won one of their last six, and had to little to sing about against Leeds recently.

An 18-17 defeat at Easter was typical of this contest, in which the last eight meetings have yielded winning margins of just one, four, 14, zero, six, one, one and zero - and another tight clash looks likely.

Leeds to win by one to 12 points looks the best bet as they're unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Giants, but things could be much easier for Warrington Wolves just down the road in Castleford.

Wire hammered Cas 38-0 in round six and another one-sided affair looks likely.

It has been a miserable season for the Tigers, who have lost inspirational skipper Paul McShane to a long-term arm injury.

Only Wakey are keeping Castleford off bottom spot and they look easy meat for the Wolves, who can cover a skinny eight-point handicap.

Wakefield's win last week was a long time coming but their joy is likely to be short-lived at Hull KR, where another away defeat can be expected.

Trinity have been limited to single-figure or zero scores in 11 of their 15 Super League matches this season and KR will be buoyed by sealing a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a win over Salford.

That arrested a mini-slump for the Robins, who are a different beast on home soil and can cover a 12-point handicap.

Rovers have had to delve into the loan market to cover for injuries and their capture of Catalans winger Fouad Yaha looks a shrewd signing.

The Frenchman is a prolific tryscorer and the 8-1 that he opens his account for his new side at the first time of asking looks a decent price.

