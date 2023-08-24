Friday's Super League predictions including Hull KR v Leigh Leopards: Cup winners can repeat the dose

Where to watch Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Action, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Leigh Leopards to win by one to 12 points

1pt 9-4 bet365

St Helens -10 v Castleford 8pm Friday

3pts 10-11 general

Salford Red Devils -12 v Wakefield Trinity 7.45pm Friday

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards predictions

Hull Kingston Rovers and Leigh Leopards served up a classic in the Challenge Cup final earlier this month and their latest Super League meeting could be equally tight.

Leigh edged home courtesy of an extra-time golden point winner at Wembley and they have come out on top in their last three meetings with the Robins.

Both were hammered last week as their cup final exertions caught up with them and it will be interesting to see how they respond this week.

The Leopards have been the form team behind leaders Catalans Dragons in the league this season and they are fancied to get back on track in east Hull.

Rovers enjoyed a fantastic first half of the campaign but they have struggled for form for a while.

They are still in the playoff picture despite just three wins from their last 11 league matches but they can't afford many more slip-ups with just five rounds of the regular season to go.

Leigh are handily-placed in fourth and they can edge closer to a playoff spot with a narrow victory this week.

They won 30-25 at this venue in round three and a similar outcome wouldn't be a great surprise.

Castleford Tigers' win at fellow strugglers Wakefield Trinity last week did come as something of a shock but normal service is likely to be resumed this week.

The victory lifted Cas two points clear of Wakey, who are bottom, but they are far from safe yet and they will get short shrift from the champions at the Jungle.

Saints are getting into business mode with the closing rounds in sight and they have won their last two meetings with the Tigers by an aggregate 46-6.

Castleford have won just one of their last six and that record is unlikely to improve. Saints can clear a 12-point handicap against the second-worst defence in the league.

Wakey will have been licking their wounds all week and their position could be made even more perilous by Salford Red Devils.

The defeat by Cas came as a huge blow to Trinity who looked to be on the verge of a great escape having been bottom of the table all season.

Four wins from six matches saw Wakefield finally edge off the bottom, but a hammering at Hull FC was followed by the derby against the Tigers last week and things look bleak again.

All four of Wakey's wins have come on home soil and Salford should be too strong on Friday.

