Friday's Super League predictions and rugby league tips: Rhinos at risk

Where to watch

Leeds v Hull FC

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Hull FC

2pts 6-4 general

Wigan -20

8pm Friday

2pts 10-11 general

Warrington

7.45pm Friday

1pt 11-10 Hills

Match preview

Leeds Rhinos were 80 minutes away from landing their ninth Betfred Super League title in 2022 but there was a sense of overachievement for the Headingley side who lost the Grand Final 24-12 at Old Trafford.

The Rhinos were rampant in the second half of the campaign under rookie coach Rohan Smith, who led the Loiners to nine victories in their final 11 regular-season fixtures, including a 62-16 thumping of this evening’s opponents Hull.

They were brought down to earth with a bump in round one last week, though, as Warrington took them apart in an alarming 42-10 drubbing.

The Wolves finished 11th last season but cut through Leeds at will to head into the interval with a deserved 30-0 lead.

The Rhinos showed a soft centre on the opening night of the season, while Hull showed in their opener why they finished up in ninth last season.

The Black & Whites’ started like a train to take a 32-6 lead over Castleford at the MKM Stadium, only to run out of steam in the final 20 minutes and scrape home 32-30.

That has been the story of Hull’s past few campaigns but under former Rhinos coach Tony Smith they are hoping to stay the distance in 2023 with a playoff spot their minimum requirement.

There was a lot to like about the Airlie Birds’ attacking play last week and Leeds could find them too hot to handle, just as they did last season when Hull thrashed them 31-8 in round five at Headingley.

Hull ran in six tries against Cas and with former Leeds pair Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe in their ranks, they could make a mockery of their underdog status for tonight’s contest.

Wigan could also be among the tries when they welcome Wakefield to the DW Stadium.

The Warriors will be smart­ing after a 27-18 opening defeat at Hull KR but they should bounce back at odds of 1-9. However, better value can be had backing Matt Peet’s side to cover a 20-point handicap.

Wigan were the leading scorers in Super League last season, posting a whopping 818 points in 27 regular-season matches, and they will relish taking on a Trinity side who shipped 38 in defeat at home to Catalans last week.

Trinity are favourites to finish bottom of the pile in 2023 and they lost 54-10 to Wigan in round nine last year. A similar outcome can be expected this week, while Warrington look a decent bet at 11-10 to get the better of Huddersfield.

The Wire looked sharp in that big win over Leeds, while the Giants are yet to play this season due to St Helens’ involvement in the World Club Challenge in Australia.

Huddersfield could be a touch rusty so a small wager on the Wolves looks the way to go.

