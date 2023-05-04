Friday's Super League predictions including Catalans Dragons v St Helens: Saints look a decent deal in Dragons' den

Where to watch Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

1pt 15-8 general

Hull KR -2

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Leigh Leopards -6

2pts 10-11 general

Friday's Super League predictions

There's a bumper five-match coupon in Super League on Friday with St Helens' visit to Catalans Dragons the star attraction.

It's a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final in which Saints ran out 12-10 winners and this fixture is often tight.

The Dragons turned the tables with a 20-18 victory when these two last met last July, and only one of the last five meetings has been settled by more than 14 points.

Stepping into the Dragons' den is never easy but Saints have won on two of their last three visits to Perpignan, and the champions are fancied to have the edge once again.

They arrive in France in good spirits after knocking Warrington off top spot last time out, and the Red Vee will be keen to take out another of the challengers to their crown.

Saints have won Super League four times in a row but find themselves in the unusual position of sixth in the current standings.

They haven't been quite at their best in 2023 but they hit top gear when beating the league leaders Warrington 28-6 prior to the international break.

Paul Wellens' men are averaging 20 points per game and they will have to get somewhere close to that to win in the south of France, but they can edge past a Catalans side who haven't scored more than 14 points in any of their last three outings.

Hull KR have had no issues scoring points and the highflying Robins are fancied to extend their five-match winning streak.

Rovers are up to third in the table and have beaten St Helens, Leeds and bitter rivals Hull FC in recent weeks.

They take on a Huddersfield Giants side who were well beaten by FC just before the international break and the West Yorkshire side could be vulnerable on their latest trip east.

KR boast the third-best attack in Super League this season with 230 points scored in ten matches, while Huddersfield have laboured to just four wins from their ten fixtures.

A skinny handicap can be covered by Hull KR, while Leigh Leopards may also beat the handicapper in their clash with struggling Castleford Tigers.

Cas have won just two matches this season and are already on their second head coach after Andy Last replaced former boss Lee Radford.

New boys Leigh hammered 2022 Grand Finalists Leeds last time out, while Cas have lost all four away matches this season.

The Leopards have won their last two matches by an aggregate 52-6 scoreline and they can take care of a converted try handicap.

Warrington are 1-25 to see off winless Wakefield Trinity while Leeds take on Salford in a trappy-looking affair at Headingley. Both matches look best left alone from a punting perspective.

