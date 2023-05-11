Friday's Super League predictions including Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos: Warriors to hunt down Rhinos

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Wigan Warriors -12

2pts 10-11 general

Hull KR +8

1pt Evs BoyleSports, Hills

Leigh Leopards

1pt 5-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Friday's Super League predictions

Wigan Warriors were knocked off top spot in Super League with a surprise defeat at Hull FC last week but they should get back on track against Leeds Rhinos.

The Warriors were outfought by FC last Thursday but they should find things more to their liking against the travel-sick Rhinos.

Leeds have won just one of their five away matches this season and they are up against the meanest defence in the competition.

Wigan have conceded just 111 points in 11 outings in 2023, and that doesn't bode well for the Headingley men, who managed just six points at Leigh on their last road trip.

Leeds have won four of their last five meetings with Wigan but the tables could be turned this Friday.

Reports of a bust-up in the Rhinos camp suggest all is not well, so a 12-point handicap should be covered by the home side.

Warrington made the most of Wigan's slip last week by jumping back to the top of the pile, but they may have their work cut out staying there.

They face the division's in-form side, Hull KR, who are looking for their seventh straight win.

The Robins have also won three of their last four meetings with the Wolves and will fancy their chances once more.

The layers can't see KR extending their impressive record but it should be a tight contest, and Rovers with an eight-point start look the bet.

Warrington have been handicap losers in their last three matches and Hull KR are looking for the third win in a row at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hull KR beat Huddersfield 28-0 last week and the Giants look poor 4-11 favourites to bounce back at home to Leigh.

It's been an underwhelming season so far for Huddersfield, who have won just four of their ten matches so far.

Leigh have had a much better time of it, winning six of their 11 fixtures on their return to the top flight.

The Leopards have won their last three, conceding just 12 points along the way, and they look great value at 5-2 for another victory.

Castleford have won just two of their 11 matches this season and they look easy meat for Catalans Dragons in Friday's other fixture, but there is little value to be found from a punting perspective.

