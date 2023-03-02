Friday's Super League betting tips and predictions including St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: Rhinos may need a thicker skin

Where to watch

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens -16

2pts 10-11 Hills

Hull KR -8

8pm Friday

2pts 10-11 general

Wakefield +10

7.45pm Friday

1pt 10-11 general

Friday's Super League predictions

There's a feast of Super League action on Friday night with five matches to tuck into.

St Helens against Leeds Rhinos gets the TV treatment from the Sky cameras and that looks a good place to start with Saints fancied to continue their dominance of the Headingley men in a repeat of last season's Grand Final.

It's been a good start to 2023 for St Helens, who bagged the World Club Challenge title in Australia a fortnight ago before returning to get their domestic campaign up and running with a comfortable win at Castleford.

The reigning champions show no signs of slowing down and that spells trouble for Leeds, who haven't been able to beat the Saints at the best of times in recent seasons.

The Red Vee have won the last seven meetings by margins of 12, 30, 26, 28, 34, 32 and 48 points and there is little to suggest they can't cover a 16-point handicap back on home soil.

Leeds have lost their opening two matches, conceding 64 points in the process, and it could be a long evening for the Rhinos, who were beaten 24-12 by the Saints in last season's Old Trafford title decider.

Hull KR have also made a fast start to the season and they can see off the threat from Leigh Leopards at Craven Park.

Rovers have won their opening two fixtures by nine and 14 points and are always strong on home soil, as Wigan found out in a 27-18 defeat in round one.

Leigh have lost both matches on their return to the top flight and are finding points hard to come by. Just 16 points have been scored in two matches by the Leopards, who were hammered 44-6 when these two last met in 2021.

Things might not be as bad this time but KR can overcome an eight-point handicap, while Wakefield can make the most of a ten-point start at Belle Vue.

Relegation favourites Trinity look in serious trouble already after two straight defeats but they generally put up a decent fight at home, and in particular against Huddersfield.

Wakey lost by just two points in both matches against the Giants last season and have played an extra game than their visitors in the new campaign.

Huddersfield were well beaten by Warrington last Friday and Wakey could be sharper for the extra hit-out. A victory looks unlikely but they can stay in touch.

Hull FC's trip to Catalans Dragons looks a tricky one to call from a betting perspective, as does Wigan's trip to Castleford. A watching brief looks the best course of action.

