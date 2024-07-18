Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v London Broncos

Sky Showcase, 8.05pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Salford -4

2pts Evs Betfred

Under 37.5 points in St Helens v Warrington Wolves

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

St Helens are in uncharted waters after three defeats in a row, but after a spirited display in their recent derby defeat to Wigan Warriors they should fancy their chances of frustrating Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Paul Wellens's men have dropped to fourth in the table after three defeats on the spin, but a return to the Totally Wicked Stadium could spark an improved performance.

Saints are doing it tough at the minute due to injuries. And without Alex Walmsley and Tommy Makinson they lack some experience, but their recent results are not telling the whole story.

True, they have lost three in succession, but they have not been beaten by more than four points in defeats to Salford, Castleford and Wigan.

Warrington head into the game in a confident mood after three successive victories, but they have often struggled against some of the biggest teams in the league. While they may have what it takes to win, the safe play looks to be in the points market.

Only one of these sides' last ten meetings has featured more than 40 points, and with the teams being closely matched it should be another tight affair.

Salford failed to score in a 20-0 defeat to Catalans last week. Their poor display came as a surprise, especially after Paul Rowley's side had racked up four wins on the bounce.

Thankfully for Salford, on Friday they head to Huddersfield, who have yet to find their feet since the sacking of Ian Watson.

Huddersfield are missing Adam Swift through injury, while they have lost some grunt in the middle after Luke Yates left in midweek to join Warrington. To add to that, fellow prop Joe Greenwood has been ruled out for the season, so interim coach Luke Robinson has been left scrambling for options.

The Giants may improve following Watson's exit, but the absence of their two main props is a bitter pill to swallow and it may take them a week or two to recover from that.

Salford halfback Cade Cust returns to the fold, which should give them a spark in the middle, and the City Reds have shown all season that they can dig in and grind out a result when it matters.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards host London Broncos, with the home team expected to pick up another routine win against the capital club.

