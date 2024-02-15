Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: Revamped Rhinos to get off to winning start

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab your free bets here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Action, 8pm Friday

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

St Helens v London Broncos

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Friday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leeds Rhinos to win by one to 12 points v Salford

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Leigh Leopards to win by one to 12 points v Huddersfield

1pt 19-10 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £40 in free bets with Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

There's a feast of Betfred Super League action to tuck into on Friday with all three matches available to watch live for the first time this season.

Armchair fans won't miss a second of the action in 2024 and Leeds Rhinos are fancied to start with a victory.

The Rhinos were Grand Finalists in 2022 but they followed it up with miserable 2023 campaign that saw them miss out on the playoffs.

As is often the case, the Headingley hierarchy have splashed the cash in a bid to right the wrongs, picking up Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils, the Rhinos' opening opponents of the season, to add some extra spice to Friday's fixture.

The corresponding match last season went the way of Salford in a 22-12 win but Leeds have generally had the better of it, winning four of the last five meetings on home soil.

Salford also missed out on the top six following a miserable end to the season that saw them lose three of their final four matches.

They are 16-5 to start the new season in style but a home win by no more than 12 points looks a better bet. It will take a few rounds to get up to top speed and the last two meetings have been settled by two and ten points.

That bet also looks the best bet way to go for Huddersfield's trip to Leigh. The Giants came up way short last season with a ninth-place finish and they have had a huge clearout at the John Smith's Stadium to breathe new life into their squad.

However, they have plenty of ground to make up and the Leopards made fantastic return to the top flight with a fifth-placed finish.

They also won the Challenge Cup and beat Huddersfield twice, so a Leigh win on opening night looks likely. Match sharpness will be lacking, though, so a cautious approach is warranted.

Leigh won last season's meetings by an aggregate of 64-20 but a more modest margin of victory should be expected the Leigh Sports Village.

That may not be the case at St Helens. Saints start a season in the unusual position of not being defending champions for the first time in four seasons but they should have no trouble getting their title challenge off to a flying start.

The Red Vee host league new boys London Broncos, and it could be a punishing occasion for the men from the capital, who shocked the Championship last season.

The Broncos, back in the big time for the first time since 2019, won the Grand Final against all the odds following a fifth-place finish in the second tier.

They are short-priced favourites to go straight back down again and they are long odds to stun St Helens in round one.

It's 1-40 about a home win and the Saints are asked to cover a 28-point handicap but the match looks best left alone from a betting perspective.

Grab £40 in Betfred bonuses when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME40

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK 18+ only

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within ten hours of bet settlement

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.