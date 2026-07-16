Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports+, 8pm

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons

BBC iPlayer & Sky Sports+, 8pm

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Best bets

St Helens -8

1pt Evs Betfred

Wigan Warriors -18

3pts 10-11 general

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

St Helens were stunned by a home hammering from Toulouse last week but a response is likely in their clash with another French side in Super League on Friday.

The Saints have been the subject of much debate following that 46-0 loss and the manner of their eight-try mauling was alarming.

Not only is the future of head coach Paul Rowley under scrutiny but so too are the chances of St Helens making the playoffs after they slipped to seventh place following that defeat.

There is a congested look at the top of the table and Saints can ill afford many more slips with nine games remaining of the regular season.

Catalans are one place below St Helens in eighth and the Dragons are six points adrift of sixth-placed Leigh with their end-of-season hopes looking even bleaker.

It is hard to have much faith in either of these sides — St Helens have won two of their last seven and Catalans three of their last seven — so a tentative wager on the home side looks the best course of action on Friday.

Saints have won their last five meetings with the Dragons and the last three by an aggregate score of 112-8. And although things may not be as comprehensive this time around, an eight-point handicap can be covered by the Red V.

St Helens' bitter rivals Wigan are having no such issues and they can brush aside Huddersfield in Friday's other fixture.

The Warriors have moved up to second after winning eight of their last nine matches, and revenge will be on the minds of the visitors who fell to a shock 34-16 loss to the Giants in round six.

Since then Huddersfield have lost 11 of their last 12 matches and they are six points adrift at the bottom of the standings with nine games to go.

The fight looks to have gone out of Jim Lenihan's men, and he has seen little improvement from his side since taking over in May.

Wigan have won eight of their last nine meetings with Huddersfield and they should have little trouble covering a chunky 18-point handicap as the Giants are conceding at a rate of almost 32 points per game.

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