Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports+, 8pm Friday, August 14

Best bet for Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

Hull FC -14

2pts 10-11 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

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Friday's Betfred Super League prediction

Hull FC won their first Super League match in eight outings last week and they can claim back-to-back victories for just the second time this season with a comfortable success over Castleford Tigers on Friday.

Neither of these sides has had much to shout about this term and attention has turned to strengthening for next year now that this season's playoffs are out of reach.

Bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield are on a three-match winning streak so finishing last is still a possibility for these two, but Hull are fancied to ease those concerns by covering a 14-point handicap against Cas.

The Black & Whites won 50-10 when these two last met in April while the Tigers have lost their last three matches, conceding 44 or more points in each.

Castleford head coach Ryan Carr has been suspended by the club for internal disciplinary matters, and that has impacted recent results.

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