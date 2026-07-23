Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports+, 8pm

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Best bets

Wigan Warriors -20

3pts Evs bet365

Castleford Tigers +16

1pt 20-21 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Derby matches are never easy no matter the situation but St Helens' chances of winning at Wigan on Friday have got quite a bit harder after head coach Paul Rowley left his role at the BrewDog Stadium on Thursday.

Rowley has been in charge less than a year but has never really got going this term and injuries have done little to help his cause.

Reports of unrest behind the scenes were becoming more frequent so it doesn't come as a complete surprise to see that the former Salford boss has made his exit.

Faith in Saints to win this match was always minimal but it's hard to see anything other than a heavy win for Wigan at their Brick Community Stadium home on Friday.

Wigan have been going through the gears as they mount their playoff charge with just nine games remaining of the Super League regular season.

The Warriors have won seven consecutive matches, including a 16-14 success over St Helens at Magic Weekend on July 5.

Matt Peet's men have dominated this fixture, winning six of their last seven meetings, and this will be the fourth time they have met this season after their Challenge Cup clash in May, when Wigan cruised to a 32-0 success.

It's two wins for Wigan and one for the Red Vee in their 2026 battles and the Warriors are fancied to take care of a 20-point handicap mark in this encounter.

The Warriors have won their last seven matches and they should extend that run this week.

St Helens are wildly inconsistent and were hammered 46-0 by Toulouse at home on July 12 but they responded last Friday with a 34-18 win over Catalans Dragons.

It wasn't enough to ease the pressure on Rowley and they head to Wigan with damage limitation in mind, but a comprehensive home win looks likely.

Things could be tighter than expected when Castleford make the short trip to highflying Wakefield.

The Tigers clawed their way to a stunning 36-34 win over leaders Leeds last week and they look to be improving each week.

Wakey should make it six wins in a row but Cas look the best bet with a handicap start of 16 points.

It was 48-6 to Trinity when these two last met at Magic Weekend three weeks ago but the Tigers have since pushed in-form Leigh all the way in a 24-18 loss before that stunning come-from-behind win against the Rhinos last week.

Buoyed by that, Ryan Carr's side can give another good account of themselves in this derby scrap at Belle Vue.

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