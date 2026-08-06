Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs York Knights

Sky Sports, 8pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull Kingston Rovers -20

2pts 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Wakefield Trinity to win by 1-12 points

1pt 5-2 bet365

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Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Two of the best teams in Super League will look to land a blow on each other in the race for the League Leaders' Shield on Friday and home advantage should be crucial for Wakefield Trinity as they face the table-topping Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos are two points clear of Wakefield and Wigan Warriors, while Brad Arthur's incredible scoring record means they have a huge points difference advantage as well.

Should Leeds win, which they are more than capable of doing, they will feel that top spot is theirs to lose in the final five weeks of the campaign.

The teams are likely to cancel each other out in several areas and games of this magnitude are often decided by a moment of brilliance or a mistake.

It's hard to find a chink in the armour in either side, but if there is one, it's Leeds' away form. Arthur's team have outclassed everyone at home, but they have lost four times on the road this season, while they were also beaten away from home in the Challenge Cup by Wakefield.

Trinity are one of the few teams who can compete with Leeds through the middle and they have a psychological advantage over the Rhinos, having beaten them three times at home in succession.

Leeds will not go down without a fight and have too much class to lose heavily, so a home win by no more than 12 points looks the way to go.

Reigning champions Hull Kingston Rovers are out of the title race, but they can improve their playoff chances with an away win at Castleford Tigers.

The Robins face a depleted Castleford side due to injuries and Willie Peters' team should enjoy plenty of possession in the Castleford half and can wear them down.

Castleford have conceded 34 points or more in four of their last five games and things could get ugly pretty quickly as they are without some of their best players.

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