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Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Friday's Betfred Super League matches
Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls
Sky Sports+, 8pm
Leeds Rhinos vs Toulouse
Sky Sports+, 8pm
Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
Sky Sports Action, 8pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Hull KR -34
2pts 10-11 general
Leeds Rhinos -26
2pts Evs bet365
Wigan Warriors -6
2pts 10-11 bet365
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Friday's Betfred Super League predictions
The Battle of the Borough is the headline act on Friday night in Super League and Wigan Warriors should be able to take advantage of Leigh Leopards' injury woes.
Friday's encounter at Leigh Sports Village has the ingredients to be one of the best games of the season. Leigh have won eight of their last ten matches while Wigan have picked up one more victory in the same timeframe.
The Warriors have won three of their last four meetings with Leigh as well as five of their last six games at Leigh Sports Village, and they have been boosted by injury reports ahead of kick-off.
Wigan's Bevan French and Liam Marshall both came through unscathed last week, meaning the Warriors should have some continuity in the backs.
However, Leigh are without hooker Edwin Ipape and Frankie Halton, while David Armstrong and Gareth O'Brien face fitness tests.
Without Ipape guiding them around the park, Leigh look set to struggle to gain territory and Wigan are good value to cover the handicap, especially given that they have scored 40 points or more in three of their last five away games.
Injuries also look likely to play their part in Friday's other two games. Bradford Bulls have lost Jack Ormondroyd and Jayden Nikorima since last week and they are without 15 first-team players, which is far from ideal for a trip to reigning champions Hull KR.
Leeds have lost winger Maika Sivo for the rest of the regular season due to a broken forearm, but Toulouse have lost Olly Ashall-Bott to a hamstring injury and that should give the Rhinos a key advantage.
Ashall-Bott has scored 12 tries for Toulouse and without his attacking flair they may not find a way to live with hosts Leeds, who are on a ten-match unbeaten run at Headingley.
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- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer