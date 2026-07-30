Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos vs Toulouse

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR -34

2pts 10-11 general

Leeds Rhinos -26

2pts Evs bet365

Wigan Warriors -6

2pts 10-11 bet365

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Join with promo code 'SUMMER50'

Join with promo code 'SUMMER50' Rewards scheme for existing customers New customers only. Register with SUMMER50. Deposit £10+ and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

The Battle of the Borough is the headline act on Friday night in Super League and Wigan Warriors should be able to take advantage of Leigh Leopards' injury woes.

Friday's encounter at Leigh Sports Village has the ingredients to be one of the best games of the season. Leigh have won eight of their last ten matches while Wigan have picked up one more victory in the same timeframe.

The Warriors have won three of their last four meetings with Leigh as well as five of their last six games at Leigh Sports Village, and they have been boosted by injury reports ahead of kick-off.

Wigan's Bevan French and Liam Marshall both came through unscathed last week, meaning the Warriors should have some continuity in the backs.

However, Leigh are without hooker Edwin Ipape and Frankie Halton, while David Armstrong and Gareth O'Brien face fitness tests.

Without Ipape guiding them around the park, Leigh look set to struggle to gain territory and Wigan are good value to cover the handicap, especially given that they have scored 40 points or more in three of their last five away games.

Injuries also look likely to play their part in Friday's other two games. Bradford Bulls have lost Jack Ormondroyd and Jayden Nikorima since last week and they are without 15 first-team players, which is far from ideal for a trip to reigning champions Hull KR.

Leeds have lost winger Maika Sivo for the rest of the regular season due to a broken forearm, but Toulouse have lost Olly Ashall-Bott to a hamstring injury and that should give the Rhinos a key advantage.

Ashall-Bott has scored 12 tries for Toulouse and without his attacking flair they may not find a way to live with hosts Leeds, who are on a ten-match unbeaten run at Headingley.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Championship outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.