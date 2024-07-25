Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull KR vs London Broncos

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs St Helens

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Warrington

1pt 7-4 Betfred

Leigh +6

2pts 4-7 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Warrington Wolves will aim to build on last week's heroic win over St Helens and move level with Wigan Warriors at the top of the Super League table when they travel to the DW Stadium on Friday night.

Sam Burgess's side played for 60 minutes with 12 men against Saints but still managed to score four tries as they won 24-10 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Burgess has made his team more resilient in his short time in charge, and James Harrison's sending-off seemed to galvanise his troops, who are now just two points behind Matty Peet's side.

They will need to dig deep once again this week as they face the league-leaders away from home. Wigan suffered their first loss since April last weekend, going down 24-22 to Hull FC, but the reigning Super League champions have won their last seven games against Warrington in all competitions, while they are unbeaten at home this season in all competitions.

The Black & Whites have been one of the worst sides in the competition this year but Wigan's injury issues are starting to bite hard. While Wigan have won both games against Warrington this season, they are without Jai Field, Bevan French and Mike Cooper, and all three will be badly missed in the middle of the park. Warrington have been successful in six of their eight away games in Super League, while they have yet to lose by more than six points on the road this season.

Warrington captain Stefan Ratchford will also play no part but the Wire's win over St Helens proves they can overcome adversity and it should be a case of third time lucky for them against the Cherry & Whites.

Elsewhere on Friday, Hull KR should secure a routine win against London, while Leigh will hope to pounce on St Helens and hand them their fifth straight defeat.

Leigh have recovered from their injury woes and won two on the spin, while Saints' young group have now lost four in succession.

Adrian Lam's squad includes Gareth O'Brien, Zak Hardaker, Josh Charnley, Matt Moylan and Lachlan Lam, and the Leopards should have too much quality out wide for Paul Wellens' injury-hit team.

