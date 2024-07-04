Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors -12 vs Leigh Leopards

3pts Evs Betfred

St Helens -20 vs Castleford Tigers

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Warrington Wolves to win by one to 12 points vs Huddersfield Giants

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

The battle of the borough takes centre stage in the Betfred Super League on Friday and Wigan Warriors should continue their dominance over local rivals Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors have edged two points clear at the top of the standings on the back of a six-match winning streak and the champions have won their last seven meetings with Leigh.

The last five have been Wigan wins by margins of 28, 4, 26, 28 and 44 points, so a 12-point handicap should be within reach at the DW Stadium.

St Helens are chasing the Warriors in second place and they can kickstart the second half of the campaign with a comfortable home win over Castleford Tigers.

Saints have won their last five meetings with Cas, with the most recent being a 60-4 shellacking in round 11.

Castleford haven't scored more than six points in any of their last four meetings with St Helens, who have won the last four by margins of 56, 30, 22 and 18 points, so a 20-point mark can be covered on Friday.

Things may be tighter just down the road, though, when Warrington Wolves host Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wolves have have won their last four meetings with Huddersfield, but margins of 36, 12, 4 and 10 point-wins suggest a closer run thing here, so backing the home side to win by no more than 12 points looks a value bet.

