Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

St Helens v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Action, 8pm Friday

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Friday

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

St Helens -16

1pt 21-20 Betfred

Wigan to win by one to 12 points

1pt 21-10 Betfred

Warrington -16

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

St Helens started the 2024 Betfred Super League campaign in the unusual position of not being defending champions, but the Saints have had the look of top dogs about them in the opening two rounds.

And, after hammering London and Huddersfield in their first two fixtures, they can be fancied to knock the spots off the Leigh Leopards, too.

Saints handed over their title to bitter rivals Wigan last season, having been crowned champions four seasons on the bounce between 2019 and 2022, but there looks to be determination from the Red Vee to get back the trophy.

A whopping 68 points have been scored by Saints across their first two matches, with just four being posted in response, and they are red-hot favourites to dot up against Leigh.

The Leopards had a campaign to remember in 2023 as they won the Challenge Cup at Wembley and finished fifth in the Super League standings.

But things haven't started so well this time around, and their only fixture has seen them lose 16-8 at home to Huddersfield.

That was something of a surprise but there are unlikely to be any shocks at the Totally Wicked Stadium where St Helens should win comfortably on Friday.

Saints have won their last four home meetings with Leigh by margins of ten, 30, 22 and 44 points, so a 16-point handicap should be well within reach for a side who have hit the ground running.

Wigan have also made a fine start to the new campaign with the highlight being their World Club Challenge victory over NRL champs Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium last Saturday.

That win followed on from a 32-4 drubbing of Castleford in the round one of Super League and they are fancied to win their third match of the season at home to Huddersfield.

However, that gruelling 16-12 triumph over the Panthers was a war of attrition on a heavy pitch and that may have taken something out of the legs of the Warriors, even at this early stage of the season.

The Warriors have won nine of their last ten meetings with the Giants, but six of the last seven meetings have been settled by a winning margin of no more than two converted tries, and although Huddersfield lost heavily to St Helens last week, another close contest is expected at the DW Stadium.

Things should be more comfortable for Warrington, who welcome Castleford to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Tigers spent most of last season battling against relegation, and although they lived to fight another day in the top flight, the signs are there that another struggle is likely in 2024.

Cas were hammered by Wigan in round one and were beaten 26-22 by Salford last weekend, conceding 58 points across the two fixtures.

Warrington have won four of their last five home meetings with the Tigers and they are warm favourites to extend that sequence on Friday.

The Wolves put 36 points past Hull last week and a similar drubbing could be coming Cas's way too.

Back the Wire to cover a 16-point handicap in what should be a one-sided contest.

