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Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: Injuries to disrupt visiting sides in Friday's action
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Friday's Betfred Super League matches – including Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity.
Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches
Leigh Leopards vs Bradford Bulls
Sky Sports+, 8pm
Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity
Sky Sports Action, 8pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Leigh Leopards -22
3pts 10-11 PaddyPower
Wigan Warriors -18
2pts Evs bet365
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Friday's Betfred Super League predictions
Wakefield Trinity's stellar campaign under Daryl Powell has been one of the stories of the season, but their latest injury woes mean the final chapter may be about to end on a sour note.
Things can change very quickly in the sporting world, but towards the end of the Super League season, Wigan always seem to find their groove in the final few weeks.
Elite teams have a knack of doing that and a run of 12 straight wins for Wigan suggests they are the side to beat in the race for the League Leaders' Shield.
Two weeks ago, Wakefield were talked up as potential Grand Finalists, and while that can still be the case, they have lost two in a row and could soon find themselves in a fight to stay in the top four.
Wakefield will be without winger Tom Johnstone this week and the loss of his finishing ability will be a major blow. He is joined on the sidelines by Josh Rourke, Isaiah Vagana, Jazz Tevaga and Will Tate and Wakefield look as if they have one too many issues to be able to stay in the fight against the Cherry and Whites.
Wigan have won their last ten home games with Wakefield - Trinity's most recent success came in May 2017 - and Matty Peet's team hammered Wakefield 48-10 in June. Leaders Leeds Rhinos are not playing until Sunday so Wigan will see this game as a chance to turn up the heat on their title rivals.
Just 15 minutes down the road, Leigh Leopards entertain Bradford Bulls on Friday and another routine home win looks to be on the cards.
The Bulls have had more than 15 players sidelined in recent weeks and a lack of cohesion has been evident. In the last five weeks, Bradford have played the top five teams in Super League and struggled, conceding 34 points or more in four of those ties.
This week they play Leigh, who sit sixth in the table and beat Leeds Rhinos 20-16 last week. The Leopards beat Bradford 38-12 in June and should find this much easier. They will view this contest as a perfect opportunity to put pressure on the teams above them.
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