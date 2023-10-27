England v Tonga predictions and rugby league tips: Another close encounter is on the cards

Where to watch England v Tonga

BBC Two, 2.30pm Saturday

Best bet

TriBet - any other result

Bet will win if either side wins by no more than six points or if the game ends in a draw

2pts 6-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v Tonga predictions

England boss Shaun Wane is expecting another bruising encounter as his side seek to clinch a Test series success over Tonga in Huddersfield on Saturday.

Wane's men held firm in a riveting first Test in St Helens last Sunday, narrowly holding off the Tongans 22-18. And England are 8-15 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series before next week's final clash at Headingley.

Another physical encounter can be expected at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday with Tonga coach Kristian Woolf making only two changes to his side.

England also make two squad alterations - Morgan Knowles and Tommy Makinson are replaced by Warrington duo Ben Currie and Matty Ashton - and the continuity in both sides suggests we could be in for another close encounter.

Both sides had a point to prove after narrow exits to Samoa at last year's World Cup and they put on a fine show at the Totally Wicked Stadium, mixing some dazzling running rugby with ferocious defence.

There was little between the sides in St Helens and it again looks too close to call in Huddersfield, so a punt on 'any other result' in bet365's TriBet market could be the way to go. The punt will succeed if either side wins by no more than six points or if the contest ends all square.

