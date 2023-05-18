Challenge Cup predictions, rugby league tips and winner odds: Saints start cup run in Halifax

Where to watch Halifax Panthers v St Helens

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Challenge Cup best bets

St Helens to win the Challenge Cup

4pts 11-4 BoyleSports

Leigh Leopards to win the Challenge Cup

1pt each-way 14-1 general

Friday's Challenge Cup round six best bets

St Helens -28 v Halifax Panthers

2pts 10-11 general

Leigh Leopards -12 v Wakefield Trinity

2pts 10-11 general

Challenge Cup predictions

St Helens have been Super League champions in each of the last four seasons but their record in the Challenge Cup is nowhere near as impressive.

The Red Vee have lifted the famous old trophy just once in the past 14 seasons with their sole victory in that time coming two years ago.

League dominance has been their forte but Saints have failed to hit top gear so far in 2023. However, their strength in one-off matches looks to be intact.

Saints have already bagged the World Club Challenge this season, defying bookmakers and Australian pundits to beat NRL kings Penrith Panthers in their own backyard. And more recently they knocked title rivals Warrington Wolves off top spot in Super League with an emphatic 28-6 drubbing.

But five defeats in 11 matches is not like the Saints and the Super League champions find themselves only seventh after 11 rounds.

They could still go on to win the Grand Final for an unprecedented fifth time on the trot at Old Trafford in October, but preference is to back them to savour Challenge Cup glory at Wembley on August 12.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens is taking the competition seriously right from the off and he has named a full-strength squad for the trip to Championship side Halifax Panthers on Friday night.

Saints have won their last four meetings with Fax by an aggregate 186-4 scoreline and two of those wins have been to nil. They should have little trouble covering a 28-point handicap at The Shay.

Holders Wigan face Leeds and Warrington head to Catalans on Saturday, so at least two of the top six in the outright market will fall at the first hurdle.

So punters searching for a lively outsider could do much worse than Leigh, who are looking stronger with each passing week.

The Leopards have won seven of 12 matches on their return to Super League, beating both of last season's Grand Finalists, Leeds and Saints, and Huddersfield along the way.

Adrian Lam's men have won their last four and begin their cup campaign at lowly Wakefield, who seem unlikely to give the Leopards too much to think about.

Leigh beat Wakey 32-0 at Belle Vue last month, so a 12-point handicap should be well within the Leopards' reach on Friday, and victory would put them just two matches away from Wembley.

Hull KR can also make the last eight but they offer no value at 1-200 to see off Championship battlers Batley Bulldogs, who are 66-1 to pull off a huge shock.

