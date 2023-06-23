Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards predictions and Super League tips: Leigh unlikely to wilt in Perpignan heat

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

Kick-off, 6pm Saturday

Best bet

Leigh Leopards +12

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards predictions

Leigh Leopards have exceeded all expectations on their return to Super League and they can trouble the Catalans Dragons in this top-of-the-table clash.

Catalans sit top of the pile after winning their last five league matches, but they are looking over their shoulders at the in-form Leopards.

Leigh have won their last eight matches in all competitions, and are two points behind the Dragons in third.

This looks a tasty contest and a 12-point start for Leigh is worth snapping up.

Catalans won 14-6 when these teams last met in round two and the Leopards are in even better shape than they were then.

