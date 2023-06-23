Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League tips

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards predictions and Super League tips: Leigh unlikely to wilt in Perpignan heat

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Super League on Saturday

Leigh Leopards have had plenty to celebrate
Leigh Leopards have had plenty to celebrateCredit: Stu Forster

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

Kick-off, 6pm Saturday

Best bet

Leigh Leopards +12
2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards predictions

Leigh Leopards have exceeded all expectations on their return to Super League and they can trouble the Catalans Dragons in this top-of-the-table clash.

Catalans sit top of the pile after winning their last five league matches, but they are looking over their shoulders at the in-form Leopards.

Leigh have won their last eight matches in all competitions, and are two points behind the Dragons in third.

This looks a tasty contest and a 12-point start for Leigh is worth snapping up.

Catalans won 14-6 when these teams last met in round two and the Leopards are in even better shape than they were then.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 23 June 2023Last updated 11:44, 23 June 2023
icon
more inRugby League tips
more inRugby League tips