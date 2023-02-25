Castleford v St Helens predictions and rugby league tips: Saints should saunter to victory

Where to watch

Channel 4, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

St Helens

3pts 20-21 bet365

Match preview

St Helens landed their fourth Super League title in a row last October and they pitch up in Castleford on Sunday as the newly crowned world champions after last week's thrilling golden-point win over NRL top dogs Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

The Saints are used to winning and they should get their 2023 domestic campaign off to the perfect start at the Jungle.

Hosts Cas are licking their wounds following an opening-round defeat at Hull FC but there were positives to take from the 32-30 loss. Lee Radford's Tigers battled back from 32-6 down in East Yorkshire and the way they responded late on in the match bodes well for the rest of this campaign.

What will worry Radford, though, is the way they cut apart in the early stages and that is something Saints will look to make the most of.

St Helens boasted the best defence in Super League last season, conceding just 374 points in 27 regular-season fixtures, and if they get their noses in front it may be difficult for Cas to peg them back.

Saints legend Paul Wellens is the new head coach of his hometown club and his side look a decent price to start their 2023 campaign with victory.

