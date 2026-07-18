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Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Super League at the OneBore Stadium on Sunday
Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, July 19
Kick-off 3pm
Venue OneBore Stadium, Castleford
Competition Super League
TV Sky Sports+
Best bets
Leeds Rhinos -20
2pts Evs bet365
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Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos predictions
Leeds Rhinos have won their last seven games in Super League and they should improve that record when they head to Castleford Tigers on Sunday.
The Rhinos look the team to beat in the race for the League Leaders' Shield and recent displays suggest they can maul the Tigers.
Castleford announced three new signings for the 2027 campaign this week, a sign the club has an eye on next season rather than their remaining fixtures in 2026.
Leeds beat Catalans Dragons 28-6 away from home last Saturday and they should have no issue beating a Cas side who have lost five of their last six matches.
The Rhinos have won their last seven games against the Tigers in Super League and can extend that sequence in this clash.
Castleford do not have the forward pack to compete with Leeds and are expected to find themselves camped in their own half.
Leeds should have little trouble covering a 20-point handicap as they have scored 28 or more points in five consecutive matches and they are simply better than Castleford in all departments.
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