Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Where to watch Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Action, 3pm Sunday

Castleford Tigers +6

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions

Wigan Warriors missed the opportunity to restore their four-point lead at the top of the Betfred Super League with a shock defeat to 11th-placed Hull FC on Saturday.

The reigning champions and title favourites were beaten 24-22 by a spirited FC, who landed only their third win of the season despite being huge underdogs for the contest.

The Warriors started the match two points ahead of Warrington after the Wolves beat playoff rivals St Helens 24-10 in a crucial contest on Friday.

Saturday's action also saw Hull KR beat Leeds Rhinos 20-12 in a rollercoaster contest at Headingley.

Sunday's solitary fixture sees two of the form sides in the competition lock horns at the Jungle in what should be an intriguing contest.

Cas have won their last two matches, including a stunning 8-6 win at St Helens at the start of this month, and they followed that with a comfortable win over bottom side London but previous meetings have also shown they could be on the up.

Highflying Hull KR tamed the Tigers by just one point and champions Wigan got home by just two points prior to that, so Cas could give punters a good run for their money at odds of 9-5 on Sunday.

The Dragons have won seven of their last ten meetings with Castleford and they are on a three-match winning streak for this trip to West Yorkshire. However, they are the model of inconsistency and have fallen off the pace in the chase for top spot and kick off Sunday's clash in fifth spot.

It was 40-14 to the French side on home soil earlier this season but Cas are in much better shape now and they can give a better account of themselves on home soil.

The Tigers are handed a six-point start on the handicap and that looks the best course of action from a punting perspective.

Three of their last four fixtures have been settled by margins of no more than two points and another close encounter is expected on Sunday.

