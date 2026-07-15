Bradford Bulls vs Wakefield Trinity: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Bradford Bulls vs Wakefield Trinity kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, July 16

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Odsal Stadium, Bradford

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports+

Wakefield are up to third in the Super League and they will be looking to strengthen their claims for a playoff place when they make the short trip to take on Bradford Bulls.

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Best bets

Wakefield Trinity -14

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Caius Faatili to score a try

1pt 11-5 bet365

Bradford Bulls vs Wakefield Trinity predictions

Wakefield Trinity are on a fine run of form in the Betfred Super League and they can strengthen their claims for a playoff place with a comfortable win at Bradford.

A run of seven wins from their last eight matches has lifted Trinity up to third spot and last week's 20-6 victory at Hull KR was a stunning success.

It was the second time in that run of fixtures that Wakey have beaten the reigning champions, and their defensive strength to stop Hull KR even scoring a try at Craven Park last week was impressive.

Daryl Powell's side face five of the top seven sides in their final nine regular-season fixtures so getting points on the board will be crucial and they can start by beating Bradford comfortably on Thursday.

It was 52-12 to Trinity when these two last met in round eight on April 18 and a similar outcome can't be ruled out this week.

Bradford snapped a four-match losing run with a 30-14 success over bottom side Huddersfield, but their four matches prior to that were all losses in which they conceded 34 points or more.

The Bulls are conceding points at an average of almost 29 points per game this term, so a handicap mark of 14 should be well within reach for Powell's men.

It may also pay to back a try for bulldozing Trinity prop forward Caius Faatili.

Faatili scored twice in the win at Hull KR last week to take his tally for the season to seven, and the Bulls may find him too hot to handle if he gets close to the try line at Odsal on Thursday.

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