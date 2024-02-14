2024 Betfred Super League outright betting tips and Grand Final winner predictions: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When does the 2024 Betfred Super League season start?

The 2024 Betfred Super League season begins on Thursday, February 15 when Hull FC host Hull KR at the MKM Stadium.

When is the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final?

The 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

Where can I watch the 2024 Betfred Super League?

Sky Sports will show every Betfred Super League game this season while selected matches will be broadcast on BBC2.

Best bets for the 2024 Betfred Super League season

Wigan Warriors to win the Grand Final

3pts 15-8 general

Leigh Leopards top-six finish

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Hull KR top-six finish

2pts 10-11 Betfred, Hills

Warrington Wolves bottom-six finish

1pt 9-4 Hills

Bevan French top regular-season tryscorer

2pts each-way 11-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

2024 Betfred Super League season predictions

Wigan Warriors landed the Betfred Super League crown for the first time in five years last season and the 2023 champions are unlikely to have to wait as long to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Victory was all the sweeter for Matt Peet's men as they ended a long period of dominance by their bitter rivals St Helens, who were looking to land the title for a fifth consecutive season.

Having thwarted Saints' record-extending attempt all the ingredients look to be there for Wigan to create a dynasty of their own, and they go to post overwhelming favourites to land back-to-back titles for the first time in the Super League era.

It's an exciting time for the competition as a new deal with Sky Sports means all six matches in each weekly round will be shown live on TV, with the BBC taking over from Channel 4 to show up to 15 matches across their various platforms, and they should get plenty of bang for their buck.

2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final winner predictions

Only four sides have been crowned champions in the Super League era and with three of those sides in the top four of the betting, it is hard to see beyond the usual suspects in 2024.

A 69-year wait has seen Warrington Wolves once again invest heavily in a bid to be the first new name on the trophy, but they can be dismissed at odds of 8-1.

The Wolves scraped into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth last season and have turned to England legend Sam Burgess in a bid to finally land that elusive title.

However, it is Burgess's first coaching role and many more experienced and high-profile coaches have failed to bring the title to the Halliwell Jones Stadium so a watching brief is advised for the Wire.

Leeds are another side aiming big but the eight-time champions have plenty of ground to make up after finishing eighth last season, so they are easily swerved at 9-1 for glory, and Wigan are fancied to go all the way once more.

All the ingredients are there for the men from the DW Stadium to enjoy a sustained period at the top, with a top-class coaching team guiding a world-class squad brimming with experience and youthful exuberance.

Recruitment has been strong in the off-season and Wigan go to post arguably stronger than the side who won the title at Old Trafford last October.

They edged to glory with a 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons in the Manchester showpiece but points were much easier to come by in the regular season as the Warriors plundered 722 points in 27 matches.

The Warriors also boasted the best defence in the division and the rest of Super League will have a job stopping them landing back-to-back titles.

St Helens will be smarting after missing out on the title for the first time in four years while Catalans will be licking their wounds following their second Old Trafford loss.

There was a three-way tie at the top of Super League last season with Wigan, Catalans and St Helens all finishing on 40 points after 27 matches of the regular season.

Saints finished the regular season like a train, winning their final nine matches, but they left themselves with too much to do following a slow start to the campaign after they won the World Club Challenge in Australia.

That triumph over Penrith seemed to have a knock-on effect and the champions struggled to hit top gear under rookie coach Paul Wellens until the closing rounds.

You can never write off the Saints, though, and the 3-1 that they claim and their 11th Super League title will appeal to many. It is easy to envisage a Wigan-St Helens showdown at Old Trafford in October.

Best specials bets for the 2024 Betfred Super League season

Leigh Leopards were the surprise package in 2023 and they can build on their impressive campaign.

The Leopards made the most of their return to the top flight and shocked all to finish fifth at the end of the regular season, but the crowning glory was their stunning Challenge Cup final triumph at Wembley.

Staying in the top six will be hard, but not beyond them, and a run of one defeat in 14 games last season showed they can mix it with the big boys, and they are a force to be reckoned with on home soil.

Hull KR were the beaten finalists at Wembley but they didn't dwell on their disappointment and went on to secure a fourth-place finish at the end of the regular season.

KR took their revenge on the Leopards with a play-off victory in the first eliminator but champions Wigan proved too strong in the semi-finals.

More can be expected from Willie Peters' side, who look a decent price to finish in the top six and are well placed to push on even further.

A playoff place looks achievable for both sides once again but Warrington may come up short.

The Wolves only just made the top six last season and they completely missed out in 2022. They have a squad brimming with top-class talent but it remains to be seen how they go under new coach Burgess.

Even some of the best coaches in the game have failed to get Warrington over the line and the Wolves are up against some more settled sides for the top-six places.

There is little juice in the to finish bottom market, as newly-promoted London Broncos are just 1-3 to go straight back down to the Championship.

A round one meeting with St Helens is unlikely to go well and they could be playing catch up for most of the season.

2024 Betfred Super League top tryscorer predictions

Bevan French landed the top tryscorer honours in 2022 and the Wigan superstar is fancied to get back on top of the pile in 2024.

French finished with 31 tries in the regular season on that occasion and he followed up with 17 last season, but a switch to stand-off in this campaign could see him get plenty of the ball.

Wigan scored a league-high 135 tries during their title-winning campaign and they should record another high tally during their title defence.

French is an 11-1 shot to lead the league with the most tries and with each-way odds covering the first four he looks well worth a bet.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.