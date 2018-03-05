Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Roma

Roma may fall short at the highest level

Results have been poor since Christmas

By Mark Langdon

Manager
Eusebio Di Francesco.

How they qualified
An incredible goalkeeping performance from Alisson on matchday one earned Roma a point against Atletico Madrid when Opta's expected goals map rated the game 0.49-2.55 in favour of the Spanish side. Roma did not look back from that juncture and topped the group, scoring six goals in the Chelsea double-header.

Results and fixtures

Serie A standings

Transfer action
Jonathan Silva signed from Sporting but is not in the Champions League squad. Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea) and Hector Moreno (Sociedad) were the biggest departures.

Last-16 first leg 
Shakhtar 2 Roma 1
Roma took the lead but Shakhtar have a great home record in Europe and came back to win the game thanks to an equaliser from Newcastle reject Facundo Ferreyra and a superb free kick from hot-prospect Fred.

Prospects
A 4-2 win at Napoli last week will have restored some confidence but Roma tend to fall short at the highest level. The quarter-finals looks the limit for the Wolves.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Today's top sports betting stories

The quarter-finals looks the limit for the Wolves

