Roma may fall short at the highest level

Manager

Eusebio Di Francesco.

How they qualified

An incredible goalkeeping performance from Alisson on matchday one earned Roma a point against Atletico Madrid when Opta's expected goals map rated the game 0.49-2.55 in favour of the Spanish side. Roma did not look back from that juncture and topped the group, scoring six goals in the Chelsea double-header.

Results and fixtures

Serie A standings

Transfer action

Jonathan Silva signed from Sporting but is not in the Champions League squad. Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea) and Hector Moreno (Sociedad) were the biggest departures.

Last-16 first leg

Shakhtar 2 Roma 1

Roma took the lead but Shakhtar have a great home record in Europe and came back to win the game thanks to an equaliser from Newcastle reject Facundo Ferreyra and a superb free kick from hot-prospect Fred.

Prospects

A 4-2 win at Napoli last week will have restored some confidence but Roma tend to fall short at the highest level. The quarter-finals looks the limit for the Wolves.

