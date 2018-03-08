Roma can stay on a hot streak as Torino visit

Kevin Strootman of Roma in action against Napoli

Serie A

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Friday

Roma recorded their best result of the season last weekend, winning 4-2 at leaders Napoli, and they can follow it up with a home win over Torino.

Successive defeats have almost ended Torino's hopes of a top-six finish and they can expect a tough game at the Stadio Olimpico where Roma have won eight league games this season.

Recommendation

Roma to win 2-0

1pt 81-10 188Bet

Key stat

Roma have won eight of their last nine home matches against Torino.

Serie A standings

