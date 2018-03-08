Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Roma v Torino

Roma can stay on a hot streak as Torino visit

Kevin Strootman of Roma in action against Napoli
Kevin Strootman of Roma in action against Napoli
Francesco Pecoraro
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Serie A 
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Friday

Roma recorded their best result of the season last weekend, winning 4-2 at leaders Napoli, and they can follow it up with a home win over Torino.

Successive defeats have almost ended Torino's hopes of a top-six finish and they can expect a tough game at the Stadio Olimpico where Roma have won eight league games this season.

Recommendation
Roma to win 2-0
1pt 81-10 188Bet

Key stat
Roma have won eight of their last nine home matches against Torino.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Serie A standings

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Roma have won eight of their last nine home matches against Torino

Related stories

Goals should fly in on Monaco's trip to Strasbourg Relegation-threatened Mainz value to shock Schalke Deportivo to sink further into despair with loss to Girona Hibs expected to have enough class to break Hearts Champions Cork can steal an early march on title rivals
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets