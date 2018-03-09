Rock-bottom Malaga are no match for Barcelona
Eibar unlikely to roll over against Real Madrid
Sky Sports Football, from midday Saturday
Eibar v Real Madrid midday
The Champions League is Real Madrid's priority but they have to be careful not to drop points in La Liga and can pick up an important away win at Eibar.
A second successive top-half finish is in store for eighth-placed Eibar but they may struggle to cope with Real, who will be eager to build on their excellent 2-1 victory over Paris St-Germain.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Real Madrid to win 2-1
1pt 73-10 188Bet
Key stat
Real Madrid have won seven of their last eight games.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Malaga v Barcelona 7.45pm
After grafting to see off Atletico, Barcelona are presented with a probable gimme at rock-bottom Malaga, who surely aren’t capable of upsetting the La Liga pacesetters.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have individually scored more goals this season than Malaga have as a team and a 17th defeat to nil is on the cards for the Anchovies.
Steve Davies's recommendation
Barcelona to win to nil
1pt Evs Betway, BoyleSports
Key stat
Malaga have taken just two points out of the last 36 possible.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport