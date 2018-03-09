Rock-bottom Malaga are no match for Barcelona

Sky Sports Football, from midday Saturday

Eibar v Real Madrid midday

The Champions League is Real Madrid's priority but they have to be careful not to drop points in La Liga and can pick up an important away win at Eibar.

A second successive top-half finish is in store for eighth-placed Eibar but they may struggle to cope with Real, who will be eager to build on their excellent 2-1 victory over Paris St-Germain.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Real Madrid to win 2-1

1pt 73-10 188Bet

Key stat

Real Madrid have won seven of their last eight games.

La Liga standings

Malaga v Barcelona 7.45pm

After grafting to see off Atletico, Barcelona are presented with a probable gimme at rock-bottom Malaga, who surely aren’t capable of upsetting the La Liga pacesetters.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have individually scored more goals this season than Malaga have as a team and a 17th defeat to nil is on the cards for the Anchovies.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Barcelona to win to nil

1pt Evs Betway, BoyleSports

Key stat

Malaga have taken just two points out of the last 36 possible.

La Liga standings

