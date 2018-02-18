Rochdale leave it late to land 90-1 equaliser

Rochdale got a big break in the FA Cup as a last-gasp Steve Davies equaliser earned the club a 2-2 draw against Tottenham and a fifth-round replay at Wembley.

The Sky Bet League One strugglers had looked on their way out when Harry Kane’s late penalty put Spurs 2-1 up, only for Davies to send Dale to Wembley.

It was a painful moment for those who backed Tottenham at 1-5 pre-match to book a smooth passage through to the quarter-finals, while Mauricio Pochettino’s team traded at 1-500 until Davies left some short-priced in-play punters snookered.



The draw went out to 90-1 but Keith Hill’s men deserved their replay, if only for an excellent first-half performance as they grabbed a lead through Ian Henderson.

Spurs improved after the break with Lucas Moura levelling and substitute Kane looked to have settled it from the spot but

Davies struck at the death to equalise.

Big guns kept apart in FA Cup quarter-final draw

Five things we learned from the weekend

Spurs could have done without the extra match, although they will expect to qualify with the minimum of fuss to set up a quarter-final trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea and are 9-2 to lift the FA Cup.

There has been a suggestion that Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey could represent England at the World Cup but Sky Bet are not convinced and offer 16-1.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport